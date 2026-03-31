In brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 23, and more

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
March 31, 2026

The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel to 2025’s The Housemaid, has a release date. Lionsgate confirms the Sydney Sweeney-starring thriller will hit theaters Dec. 17, 2027. The sequel, based on the Freida McFadden bestseller, will also star Michele Morrone and Kirsten Dunst …

A limited series about the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein is in the works with Laura Dern to star, according to Variety. The series, from Sony Pictures Television, is based on the book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story by Julie K. Brown, a Miami Herald journalist. Dern will star as Brown and is also among the executive producers on the project …

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t going anywhere. The ABC medical drama has been renewed for season 23. The show extends its own record as the longest-running primetime medical drama on TV. The season 22 finale airs May 7, marking the final episode for longtime cast members Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver …

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