In brief: ‘Heated Rivalry’ headed to HBO Max and more

Entertainment News
The upcoming espionage thriller series Ponies now has a premiere date. Peacock has announced that the show will debut to the platform on Jan. 15. The show is set in Moscow in the year 1977. Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson star as two women who work as secretaries in the American Embassy. When their husbands are killed mysteriously in the USSR, the duo become CIA operatives ...

Tulsa King is in need of a showrunner. Variety reports that the Sylvester Stallone-starring series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, has no formal showrunner as production starts on season 4. Additionally, over two dozen crew members on the program have been let go amid what is described as a lack of clear leadership ...

Heated Rivalry is skating over to HBO Max. The romantic drama series will premiere its first two episodes on Nov. 28. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, the show will debut new episodes weekly until the Dec. 26 season finale ...

