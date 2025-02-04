In brief: Heidi Klum departs ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 20 and more

Heidi Klum is departing the judges table for the upcoming 20th season of America's Got Talent. Taking her place is returning judge Mel B, who previously appeared on the show for seasons 8 through 13. She joins Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is also set to return as host. This news comes after Klum was announced to be returning to host Project Runway for a new 10-episode season that will air on Freeform, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu sometime in 2025 ...

Zac Efron and Will Ferrell are teaming up for a new comedy. Deadline reports that the actors will star in a film for Amazon MGM Studios written and directed by Nicholas Stoller. The story follows a young convict, played by Efron, who blames a reality TV courtroom and its judge, played by Ferrell, for a past ruling that he believes ruined his life ...

Lee Joo-Sil, the actress known for Squid Game and Train to Busan, died Sunday at age 81. According to the Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily, Lee's agency, 1230Culture, said the actress was diagnosed with stomach cancer three months ago. She went into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi. Lee made her Squid Game debut in season 2, playing the mother of former detective Hwang Jun-ho ...

