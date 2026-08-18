In brief: ‘Hollywood Arts’ teaser trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 18, 2026

We now know when to expect season 2 of The Terminal List. Prime Video is releasing the second season of the Chris Pratt-starring series on Oct. 21. The show is based on the bestselling novels of the same name by author Jack Carr. The story follows Navy SEAL commander James Reece as he battles conspiratorial forces ...

The teaser trailer for The Diplomat has arrived. Netflix has released a new trailer and the release date for the upcoming fourth season of the drama series. The new season of the show is set to debut on Oct. 15. Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Nana Mensah, Rory Kinnear, Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney star in season 4 ...

It's time to make it shine. Netflix has released the teaser trailer and release date for its Victorious spinoff series Hollywood Arts. The show will premiere on Oct. 15. It finds Trina Vega, once again portrayed by Daniella Monet, as she returns to her former high school as a substitute teacher. She then finds herself inspiring a new generation of talented students ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Snowfall’ spinoff ‘The Drop’ ﻿trailer released

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Aug. 17, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Sarah J. Maas unveils titles, covers for next books in ‘ACOTAR’ series

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Aug. 17, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital