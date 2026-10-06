In brief: ‘Imperfect Women’ renewed for season 2 and more

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Mary Pat Thompson
October 6, 2026

Reba McEntire stars in the trailer for season 3 of her sitcom Happy's Place. The series follows Bobbie, played by McEntire, who inherits her father's tavern. She is surprised when she finds out she has a business partner in a 20-something half-sister she didn't even know existed. Season 3 premieres to NBC on Oct. 23 ...

A third Sicario film is on the way. Deadline reports that Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are set to return in Sicario 3. Padraic McKinley will direct the film from a script by Steven Knight. Taylor Sheridan created the Sicario franchise. The original movie debuted to theaters in 2015 ...

Imperfect Women is coming back for season 2. Apple TV has renewed the thriller series for a second season that will revolve around Kerry Washington's fan-favorite character, Eleanor. In addition to acting, Washington will executive produce the season alongside Elisabeth Moss ...

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