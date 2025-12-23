In brief: ‘Industry’ season 4 final trailer and more

December 23, 2025

The final trailer for season 4 of Industry has arrived. The upcoming, eight-episode fourth season of the drama series premieres on Jan. 11. It will debut new episodes weekly on HBO and HBO Max. Myha’la stars alongside Kit Harington and Marisa Abela in the new season ...

The Smashing Machine is smashing onto HBO Max next month. The drama film starring Dwayne Johnson makes its streaming debut on Jan. 23. Benny Safdie directed the biopic about UFC heavyweight champ Mark Kerr, which also stars Emily Blunt ...

Disney has changed the premiere dates of several of its upcoming theatrical releases. Deadline reports that the horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has moved up its debut, now set to premiere on March 27. Ridley Scott's next film The Dog Stars, which features Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce and Margaret Qualley, will now debut on Aug. 28. Additionally, the Pixar animated feature Gatto is now going to make its theatrical release on March 5, 2027 ...

