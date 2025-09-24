In brief: ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ official trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 24, 2025

The official trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry has arrived. It shows off the picturesque town of Derry, Maine, in the year 1962. Bill Skarsgård returns to star as Pennywise the killer clown in the prequel series, which he also executive produces. The nine-episode series premieres Oct. 26 on HBO Max ...

Nicolas Cage is set to lead the star-studded cast of the upcoming film Fortitude. The film, which will be directed by Simon West, is a World War II espionage action-adventure. It began filming on Sept. 8 in London and costars Matthew GoodeMichael SheenPaul Anderson and Ben KingsleyFortitude follows the true story of British Intelligence operatives who used unprecedented strategic operations to fool Nazi leaders and change the course of World War II ...

Another fresh face is joining Spider-Man's web. Deadline reports that Marvin Jones III will play the crime boss Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor comes to the live-action version of the character after voicing him in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse ...

Apple TV+ has postponed the release of its upcoming thriller series The Savant. The Jessica Chastain-starring show, which follows an investigator who prevents domestic extremism, has been postponed. It was supposed to premiere on Friday. Apple TV+ did not provide an expected date for when the show will debut ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Glinda and Elphaba clash, then unite against the Wizard in final ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer

Andrea Dresdale
Sep. 24, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

What Jimmy Kimmel said as he returned to the air after show was preempted

Mason Leib and Jack Moore
Sep. 24, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital