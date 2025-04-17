In brief: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 17 release date and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 17, 2025

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is officially coming back for season 17 on July 9. FX has announced that the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history will premiere with two episodes on FX that evening, with them being available to watch on Hulu the next day. The network also released a promo for the highly anticipated Abbott Elementary crossover episode ...

Outlander fans can rejoice: Starz has announced the premiere date for the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The show will debut Aug. 8 on the network. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and the highlands of 18th century Scotland with two brand-new love stories caught between it all ...

Michael Shannon is set to play coach Bill Parcells in an upcoming sports film. Deadline reports that the currently untitled football drama will be about the athlete John Tuggle, who was the last pick of the NFL Draft in 1983. As previously reported, David Corenswet will play Tuggle, while Isabel May is also cast in an unknown role ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lindsay Lohan to star in ‘Count My Lies’ series based on book

Mason Leib
Apr. 17, 2025
Entertainment News

Lindsay Lohan to star in ‘Count My Lies’ series based on book

Mason Leib
Apr. 17, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital