In brief: ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 18 trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 30, 2026

We now know when to expect season 2 of Chad Powers. Hulu has announced that the second season of the half-hour comedy series will debut on Sept. 3. Glen Powell stars as the South Georgia Catfish in the show he co-created. Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez and Steve Zahn also star in the series ...

Reacher has added a few new actors to its season 5 cast. Amanda Ip, Jay Baruchel, Ciara Bravo and Kevin Durand have joined the cast of the fifth season of the series that is led by star Alan Ritchson. Season 5 will be based on the 20th book in author Lee Child’s global bestselling series, Make Me. Season 4 of Reacher, meanwhile, premieres Aug. 12 on Prime Video ...

The trailer for season 18 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has arrived. Danny DeVito, Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Rob Mac and Glenn Howerton star in the trailer for the upcoming season of the long-running comedy series. The new season premieres on Aug. 17 on FXX and Hulu ... 

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