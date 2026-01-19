In brief: J.J. Abrams movie release date, ‘God of War’ casting, and more

Andrea Tuccillo
January 19, 2026

J.J. Abrams has a release date for his next movie. The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, will hit IMAX theaters Nov. 13, according to Warner Bros. Variety reports Warner Bros. also announced Sam Esmail’s new movie starring Julia Roberts, Panic Carefully, will debut in IMAX theaters on Feb. 26, 2027; Tim Miller and Keanu Reeves’ untitled sci-fi project will premiere on Aug. 13, 2027; and The Conjuring: First Communion is set to hit theaters Sept. 10, 2027 …

Another Glen Powell movie — a country music comedy from director Judd Apatow — has also secured a release date. Variety reports the as-yet-untitled Universal film will debut Feb. 5, 2027. In addition to starring in the film, Powell co-wrote the script with Apatow…

Deadline reports Teresa Palmer is joining the cast of Prime Video’s God of War series, based on the popular ancient mythology-themed Playstation video game. Ryan Hurst was previously tapped to play the lead character of Kratos …

