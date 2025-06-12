In brief: Jack Black to receive King of Comedy award at 2025 Kids Choice Awards and more

Mary Pat Thompson
June 12, 2025

Jack Black is set to receive the King of Comedy award at the 2025 Kids Choice Awards. The actor will receive the special silver blimp onstage before he is doused in the iconic green Nickelodeon slime. Tyla is hosting the awards show, which airs on June 21 ...

A24 has greenlit a movie to be directed by the youngest person to ever helm a film for the studio. The 19-year-old director, Kane Parsons, is set to make the upcoming science-fiction horror film The Backrooms, according to Variety. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve will star in the film, which is based on the world Parsons created in his YouTube horror series ...

A sequel to Steven Universe is in the works. Deadline reports that Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars is being developed for Prime Video. The show will explore the past, present and future of the universe starring Lars Barriga, the eternal teenager and space outlaw ...

