In brief: Jane Krakowski joins ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway and more

Mary Pat Thompson
September 3, 2025

Oh, Jane! Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the Tony-winning Broadway play Oh, Mary! The actress will play Mary Todd Lincoln in the show starting this fall. "Icon of the American stage Jane Krakowski is Mary Todd Lincoln beginning October 14 for 8 WEEKS ONLY!" the official Oh, Mary! account shared on Instagram ...

We now know who will star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Age of InnocenceCamila MorroneKristine Frøseth and Ben Radcliffe will star as Ellen Olenska, May Welland and Newland Archer in the upcoming limited series. Margo Martindale also joins the cast as Mrs. Manson-Mingott. The show will be based on Edith Wharton's classic forbidden love story set in 19th century New York City ...

Jason Segel has joined the cast of Angelina Jolie's latest film. Deadline reports that Segel will star opposite Jolie in Anxious People, a film about an investment banker who gets taken hostage by a reluctant bank robber the day before Christmas Eve. The White Lotus breakout Aimee Lou Wood also stars in the film, which is based on Fredrik Backman's novel ...

