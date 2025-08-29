In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more

Mary Pat Thompson
August 29, 2025

Jennette McCurdy has announced the upcoming release of her debut novel, Half His Age. The book, which is to be published by Penguin Random House, is McCurdy's first published work of fiction, although she is a New York Times bestselling author for her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died. "I CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU TO READ THIS BOOK !!" McCurdy wrote on Instagram. The novel arrives on Jan. 20, 2026 ...

The summer I joined a horror film. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung has been cast opposite Nico Parker in The Young PeopleLonglegs director Osgood Perkins will direct the film from a script he wrote ...

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in talks to star in the upcoming comedy film BabiesDeadline reports the film follows a married couple, who, while struggling with the decision of whether or not they want to be parents, instantly become co-parents when their divorced friend and her 3-year-old child move in with them ...

