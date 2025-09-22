In brief: Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer to star in holiday comedy and more

Mary Pat Thompson
September 22, 2025

Jessica Chastain is reuniting with her The Help co-star Octavia Spencer in an upcoming holiday film. Variety reports that the pair will star in Deck the Y’alls, a comedy from the writer of Girls Trip. They join a cast that also includes Wanda Sykes. The film follows a New York baker who falls for a younger Southern gentleman and clashes with his overprotective matriarch when she visits his family for the holidays ...

Gina Carano has found her first TV role since her time acting on The MandalorianDeadline reports that Carano will star in a Las Vegas-set TV series called Logan Reign. The actress will play a legal assistant by day who fights crime at night ...

Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips is sharing his thoughts on the cancellation of Dexter: Original Sin. In a recent interview on the Dissecting Dexter podcast, Phillips made his first pubic comments about how Showtime rescinded the spinoff series' second season, which had been renewed prior to the Paramount-Skydance merger. “It was a tough phone call that I got,” Phillips said. “They had already picked up the show, and I had informed all the writers and all the actors. Then they un-picked it up. ... It wasn’t handled well, and I’m not happy about it.” ...

