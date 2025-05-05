In brief: Josh Hutcherson joins Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy and more

Mary Pat Thompson
May 5, 2025

Josh Hutcherson has joined Rachel Sennott's HBO comedy series. The actor will replace Miles Robbins in the role, Deadline reports. The untitled comedy series follows a codependent friend group that reunites and is forced to navigate how time spent apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them. Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman and True Whitaker also star, while Leighton Meester and Quenlin Blackwell will guest star ...

The trailer for season 5 of The Chosen has arrived. Prime Video released the trailer for the new season, called The Chosen: Last Supper, which follows the story of the lead-up to Jesus' crucifixion. The fifth season will debut in three parts over the course of three weeks, with the first batch of episodes premiering on June 15 ...

Will Poulter and Kit Connor are set to star in a new horror film called Rapture. Deadline reports the film will be set in medieval England in the year 1348. It will follow the story of 10 monks who live a strict life in a monastery in Yorkshire and receive news that a horrible plague of a mystery illness is spreading throughout the outside world ...



