In brief: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ gets Peacock streaming date and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 1, 2025

Nathan Lane is the latest actor to join Jonah Hill's upcoming comedy, Cut Off. Deadline reports that the actor has been added to the cast of the new film, which also includes Kristen Wiig and Bette Midler. Hill and Wiig will play wealthy siblings who get cut off from their parents in the movie. Hill will also direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Ezra Woods ...

You'll soon be able to watch Jurassic World Rebirth at home. The film will be available to stream on Peacock on Oct. 30. "Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali? Say less," Peacock's official Instagram captioned the announcement post ...

Two more buzzy actors have joined the cast of The Beekeeper 2. Variety reports that Pom Klementieff and pro-wrestler-turned-actor Adam Copeland will appear in the sequel thriller film. Jason Statham starred in the first movie, which followed a former government assassin who comes out of retirement ...

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ gets Peacock streaming date and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

Tim Allen teases the cars, romance coming in ‘Shifting Gears’ season 2

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 1, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital