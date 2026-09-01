In brief: Kelly Clarkson hosts series finale of talk show and more

Kelly Clarkson has said goodbye to daytime TV. The singer hosted the series finale of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday after seven years on the air. The series spanned over 1,200 episodes. Clarkson ended her series by performing "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters. She also participated in a segment called Kelly By Request, where she invited fans to request songs from her catalog for her to perform. The lineup included “Since U Been Gone,” “Sober," “Stronger” and “Piece by Piece” ...

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has announced a new reality series. Cooper's company Unwell is set to launch Unwell Summer Games on YouTube Sept. 7. It is a summer version of Unwell Winter Games, which debuted earlier this year. The show finds 16 reality stars competing head-to-head for $250,000 ...

Copperhead has added some stars to its cast. Deadline reports that Jason Momoa, Tenoch Huerta, Adria Arjona and Kiefer Sutherland have joined the cast of the thriller starring Miles Teller. The film follows a veteran detective who is forced to team with a young federal agent when an undercover drug deal explodes into violence ...

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