In brief: Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver departing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 26, 2026

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are moving on from Grey's Anatomy. The longtime stars of the ABC medical drama are departing the series at the end of season 22, which is currently airing. Their final episodes will be the season finale, which debuts on May 7. "Thank you, Kim and Kevin. There are no words for the gratitude we have for everything you brought to Grey's Anatomy," the show's official Instagram posted ...

We now know what Adam Sandler's next film will be. He will star in director Scott Cooper's new movie Time Out for Netflix. Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F. Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn and Adam Horovitz will also star in the upcoming movie. Time Out is based on the French film L’Emploi du temps, and follows a man who is fired from his job and lies to his family about it rather than admitting the truth ...

Honeymoon with Harry, the upcoming comedic drama film that stars Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal, is set to shoot in Queensland, Australia, in April. Deadline reports that Love Story breakout star Sarah Pidgeon is in talks to join the cast of the Amazon MGM Studios production ...

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In brief: Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver departing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 26, 2026

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver are moving on from Grey's Anatomy. The longtime stars of the ABC medical drama are departing the series at the end of season 22, which is currently airing. Their final episodes will be the season finale, which debuts on May 7. "Thank you, Kim and Kevin. There are no words for the gratitude we have for everything you brought to Grey's Anatomy," the show's official Instagram posted ...

We now know what Adam Sandler's next film will be. He will star in director Scott Cooper's new movie Time Out for Netflix. Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F. Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn and Adam Horovitz will also star in the upcoming movie. Time Out is based on the French film L’Emploi du temps, and follows a man who is fired from his job and lies to his family about it rather than admitting the truth ...

Honeymoon with Harry, the upcoming comedic drama film that stars Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal, is set to shoot in Queensland, Australia, in April. Deadline reports that Love Story breakout star Sarah Pidgeon is in talks to join the cast of the Amazon MGM Studios production ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver departing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 26, 2026
Entertainment News

Rose Byrne on telling Amanda Ogle’s true story in ‘Tow’

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 26, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

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