In brief: ‘King of the Hill’ renewed for two more seasons at Hulu and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 31, 2025

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is developing a Call of Duty movie for Paramount. Deadline reports that Sheridan will develop and produce the project with Peter Berg. The upcoming film will be a live-action story based on the popular video game franchise ...

Hulu's revival of King of the Hill has been renewed for two more seasons. The adult animated TV series is set to return for seasons 16 and 17, making it a 20-episode order. Season 14 of the show premiered on Hulu on Aug. 4. The upcoming 15th season of the show will premiere in 2026 ...

Adults has been renewed for season 2 at FX. The comedy series also streams on Hulu. The show follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York City who are trying to be good people despite feeling like they're neither good nor real people yet ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jeremy Renner says he was ‘much more present’ filming ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4

Mary Pat Thompson
Oct. 31, 2025
Entertainment News

Joey Bada$$ to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Netflix film ”Tis So Sweet’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Oct. 30, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital