In brief: Kit Connor eyed for X-Men role and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 7, 2026

It seems Kit Connor is suiting up to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline reports the actor is the studio's choice to play Scott Summers, also known as the X-Men character Cyclops. According to the outlet, director Jake Schreier and Marvel president Kevin Feige recently landed on Connor for the role in an upcoming X-Men movie after meeting with a number of candidates ...

Nicolas Cage's upcoming movie Madden now has a release date. The film is set to debut on Prime Video on Nov. 18. It's inspired by the life of John Madden, and chronicles his life journey and experiences with the NFL. David O. Russell directed the film that also stars Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney and Shane Gillis ...

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been renewed for even more episodes. Deadline reports the reality series has received a 20-episode renewal that will consist of both season 6 and season 7. Cameras have already started rolling on the new batch of episodes. Additionally, the outlet reports the upcoming season 5 has been shortened to five episodes, down from the traditional 10 that each season prior has consisted of ...

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