In brief: Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’ gets Netflix release date and more

Mary Pat Thompson
May 13, 2025

Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan's upcoming comedy show has been given a series order at NBC. Called The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, the show will follow a former football player who is trying to rehabilitate his image. Tina Fey will executive produce, as will Morgan. Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall will also star ...

The movie Novocaine will make its streaming debut on Paramount+. The film will be available to watch on the platform on Tuesday. Jack Quaid stars in the movie as a person born with a rare genetic disorder that makes him unable to feel any pain. Amber Midthunder also stars in the action-comedy ...

Girls stans, rejoice. We have our first look at Lena Dunham's next series Too Much. The romantic comedy show stars Megan Stalter as a New Yorker named Jessica who moves to London and finds a connection with Felix, played by Will Sharpe. All 10 episodes of the show will be available to watch on Netflix July 10 ...

