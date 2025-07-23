In brief: ‘Loot’ season 3 premiere date and more

Mary Pat Thompson
July 23, 2025

Naomi Ackie seems to be headed for the DC Universe. The actress is in early talks to take on the female lead in Clayface, Variety reports. The horror movie is set to arrive in theaters in 2026. Tom Rhys Harries will star in the upcoming film ...

The film adaptation of The Nightingale has a new release date. Deadline reports that the movie, which is based on Kristin Hannah's bestselling book, will debut in theaters on Feb. 12, 2027. To Leslie director Michael Morris will helm the film, which will star sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning ...

We now know the season 3 return date for Maya Rudolph's comedy series Loot. Apple TV+ has announced that the third season will premiere on Oct. 15. Its first two episodes will drop on that day, with a new episode dropping each Wednesday through Dec. 10. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster also star in the upcoming season ...

