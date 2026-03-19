In brief: ‘Lord of the Flies’ Netflix series adaptation gets release date and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 19, 2026

Netflix's limited series adaptation of Lord of the Flies now has a release date. All four episodes of the series from Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne will arrive to the streamer on May 4. According to the show's logline, "Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys become desert island castaways in the first television adaptation of William Golding’s landmark dystopian classic." Winston Sawyers stars as Ralph, Lox Pratt stars as Jack, David McKenna stars as Piggy and Ike Talbut stars as Simon in a show that includes an ensemble of more than 30 boys ...

Peacock has shared the release date for its upcoming, star-studded series The Five Star Weekend. The show, which stars Jennifer Garner, D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane and Timothy Olyphant, arrives to the platform on July 16. It follows a celebrated chef who suffers a devastating loss and hosts a weekend away in Nantucket in an effort to move forward with her life ...

The Game of Life is coming to the big screen. Deadline reports that a film based on the popular board game is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, Chernin Entertainment and Hasbro. According to the outlet, Sean Anders will direct the movie from a script by Allan Loeb ...

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