In brief: ‘Love Island: All Stars’ gets Peacock premiere date and more

January 12, 2026

The Producers Guild of America announced its nominees for the PGA Awards, which reward both film and TV projects. The films vying for the top prize of the Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures are Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Sinners, Train Dreams and Weapons. This year's winners will be awarded on Feb. 28 ...

We now know who will star alongside Christopher Briney in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports that Landman and 1923's Michelle Randolph will play the female lead opposite Briney in the movie, which is being described as Planes, Trains and Automobiles for a new generation ...

I got a text! It says that Love Island: All Stars will return to Peacock to premiere its third season on Jan. 14. This spinoff series features fan-favorite U.K. Islanders as they spend their days in a South African villa attempting to find love and hoping not to get dumped from the Island. Maya Jama returns as host for the series' third season ...

