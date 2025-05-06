In brief: Mandy Moore joins Nate Bargatze’s ‘The Breadwinner’ and more

Mary Pat Thompson
May 6, 2025

Mandy Moore is joining Nate Bargatze in his feature film acting debut. The actress will star alongside Bargatze in the upcoming film The Breadwinner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Moore will play a supermom wife in the comedy film, which was co-written by Bargatze and will be directed by Eric Appel ...

The Chi is getting a group of new actresses for the upcoming seventh season. Kyla Pratt, Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez and Tammy Townsend are joining the cast in guest starring roles, SHOWTIME has announced. The upcoming new season of The Chi premieres May 16 on demand and for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers before debuting on air on May 18 ...

Tulsa King has a new cast member. Kevin Pollak has joined the cast of the hit series for season 3, Paramount+ has announced. Pollak will play Special Agent Musso, an FBI agent with an ax to grind, in the drama series starring Sylvester Stallone ...

