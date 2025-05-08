In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 8, 2025

Honey, don't miss the official trailer for Ethan Coen's latest film, Honey Don't! The film stars Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator who delves into a case about a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church. Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 ...

The official trailer for the new Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney film Echo Valley has arrived. Apple Original Films released the trailer for the new thriller, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 13. The film follows a mother and daughter who are bound together by a dark secret ...

A Ferris Bueller's Day Off reunion is in the works. Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are negotiating to star in the new comedy The Best Is Yet To Come, Deadline reports. The upcoming film will be based on the French movie of the same title. Broderick and Ruck would play best friends who search to find one of their estranged sons and also do all the things life has prevented them from doing ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tall Ships Will Not Be Here This Summer

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 8, 2025
Entertainment NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Barry Keoghan shares his experience meeting Ringo Starr: ‘I couldn’t look at him’

Jill Lances
May. 8, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital