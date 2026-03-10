In brief: ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ gets official trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
March 10, 2026

The trailer for Margo's Got Money Troubles has arrived. Apple TV released the official trailer for the upcoming series, which stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman. The eight-episode series is based on Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling novel of the same name. It premieres its first three episodes on April 15, followed by one new episode each week leading up to its May 20 finale ...

AMC has renewed its upcoming drama series The Audacity for season 2 ahead of the first season's premiere. Season 1 of the show from creator Jonathan Glatzer debuts on April 12. It stars Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Simon Helberg and more ...

The official trailer for In the Grey has made its debut. Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie follows a team of elite operatives who are sent to steal back a billion-dollar fortune. Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill and Eiza González star in the Black Bear film, which arrives in theaters on May 15 ...

