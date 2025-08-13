In brief: Mark Ruffalo stars in ‘Task’ trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 13, 2025

Mark Ruffalo is on the case in the trailer for Task. The new series comes from the creator of Mare of Easttown. It premieres Sept. 7 on HBO and streams on HBO Max the next day. Ruffalo plays Tom, an FBI agent who is put in charge of a task force to investigate a number of violent home invasion robberies ...

The official trailer for Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, has arrived. June Squibb stars in the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 26. Squibb plays 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein, "who after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own," according to an official description. Erin KellymanJessica HechtRita Zohar and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star in the upcoming movie ...

Megan Markle is back in the trailer for season 2 of Netflix's With Love, Meghan. The eight-episode second season of the lifestyle series arrives on Aug. 26. While Prince Harry does not appear in the trailer, the Duchess reveals he doesn't enjoy lobster ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jenny Slate says playing Nikki on ‘Dying for Sex’ helped her express anger

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 13, 2025
Entertainment News

‘What’s Happening!!’ star Danielle Spencer dies at 60

Katie Kindelan
Aug. 12, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital