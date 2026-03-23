In brief: ‘Marty Supreme’ gets HBO Max release date and more

Marty Supreme has set its streaming debut. The Oscar-nominated film will stream exclusively to HBO Max on April 24. It will make its HBO linear debut on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Timothée Chalamet stars in the film that also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary and Tyler Okonma ...

Speaking of Chalamet, he's attached to produce a film adaptation of the bestselling book Playground. Deadline reports that he'll have first dibs on starring as the movie's central character. The book follows protagonist Todd Keane and his two best friends as they experience the tech boom of Silicon Valley, and explore love and friendship during the advancement of artificial intelligence ...

Lea Michele has set her final performance in Chess on Broadway. The actress will depart the current revival of Chess in the summer, with her final performance taking place on June 21. This current production of Chess also stars Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher ...

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