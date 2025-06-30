In brief: Matt Reeves has finished ‘The Batman: Part II’ script and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 30, 2025

Matt Reeves has finished writing the script for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2022 film The Batman. Reeves shared the news in a photo posted to Instagram. In the photo, Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin sit on a couch in front of the script, which is displayed on a coffee table. The blurred, black-and-white photo shows the script has a prominent bat on its cover, under which the title The Batman: Part II can be made out. "Partners in Crime (Fighters)," Reeves wrote in the caption, next to three bat emojis ...

The Duffer Brothers have lined up their next project. The Stranger Things creators are developing the Ron Currie novel The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne for Netflix, Deadline reports. The crime-thriller will center on the titular grandmother and crime matriarch who rules her small town in Maine ...

Did you miss Drop in theaters? Not to worry. The Blumhouse horror movie will make its streaming debut July 11 on Peacock. Christopher Landon directed the film about a first date that was more than rough — it was deadly. Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar star in the action-thriller ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘F1: The Movie’ races to the top of the box office, ‘Dragon’ falls to #2

Andrea Dresdale
Jun. 30, 2025
Entertainment News

Selena Gomez to appear in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 27, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital