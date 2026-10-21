In brief: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ final season gets a release date and more

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Julianne Kroon
October 21, 2026

The Mayor of Kingstown will come to an end next year. Paramount+ has announced the fifth and final season of the Jeremy Renner crime drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, will premiere Jan. 15. Paramount+ teases the eight-episode season will pick up in the wake of Tracy’s (Nishi Munshi) murder, as Renner’s Mike McLusky and Taylor Handley’s Kyle McLusky seek vengeance ...

Actor and comedian Nick Kroll has been tapped to host the U.S. edition of LOL: Last One Laughing for Prime Video. The comedy variety show will follow its British predecessor’s format, in which 10 comics and comedic actors are locked in a room together. The goal? To go six hours without laughing at any of the competitors’ antics, which include practical jokes, improv, comedic challenges and surprise curveballs. The person who keeps a straight face while getting their rivals to break is crowned the winner …

FX has good news for American Horror Story fans: there will be a 14th season. The anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will return for another season, although neither a release date nor a cast have been announced. Season 13, which wraps with the season finale next week, stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd. Two new episodes drop Thursday night on FX and Hulu. Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News …

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