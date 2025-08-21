In brief: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4 teaser trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 21, 2025

Dominic West and Sienna Miller are set to star in a legal thriller for HBO. The pair will lead the cast of War, which has already received a two-season commitment. The show, which is set in the elite world of London law, will take on a scandalous divorce case in its first season. Phoebe FoxJames McArdleNina SosanyaPip Torrens and Archie Renaux also star in the series, which comes from both HBO and Sky ...

We have our first look at Richard Gadd's next project after Baby Reindeer. HBO and the BBC released the first photos from Half Man, the drama series created, executive produced and starring Gadd. The show follows two estranged brothers who reunite when one shows up at the other's wedding. Half Man arrives on HBO Max in 2026 ...

Jeremy Renner stars in the official season 4 teaser trailer for Mayor of Kingstown. The new season of the Paramount+ series will be available to stream on Oct. 26. The Taylor Sheridan co-created series also stars Edie FalcoLennie JamesLaura Benanti and Hugh Dillon ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ron Howard on telling the true story of his new film, ‘Eden’

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 21, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Dawson’s Creek’ cast reuniting to support cancer charity and James Van Der Beek

Andrea Tuccillo
Aug. 20, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital