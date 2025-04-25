In brief: McKenna Grace cast in ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel and more

Mary Pat Thompson
April 25, 2025

We now have a date for the 83rd annual Golden Globes. Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for a second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. The show will air on CBS and also stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for subscribers of that service live from the Beverly Hilton in LA. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Dec. 8 ...

McKenna Grace volunteers as tribute. The actress will star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping. Grace will play Maysilee Donner, who is one of the tributes that, along with protagonist Haymitch Abernathy, represents District 12 in the 50th annual Hunger Games. Previously announced cast members include Joseph Zada as Haymitch and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove ...

The Hamnet adaptation starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley will arrive in theaters everywhere on Dec. 12, Focus Features has announced. The studio also shared that it will come to select theaters first on Nov. 27. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao directs the film, which also stars Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn ...

