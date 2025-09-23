In brief: Melissa McCarthy to star in ‘Miss Nelson is Missing!’ film and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 23, 2025

Melissa McCarthy is starring in a live-action film adaptation of the beloved children's book Miss Nelson is Missing! Variety reports that Netflix is developing the movie, which will follow a misbehaving class whose teacher is mysteriously absent from school one day and replaced by a strict substitute named Viola Swamp ...

Sorry, Baby will soon be available to stream at home. The A24 film will make its streaming debut on HBO Max on Oct. 30. It will debut on HBO linear on the same day at 8 p.m. ET. Eva Victor wrote, directed and stars in the film, which also features Naomi AckieLucas Hedges and John Carroll Lynch ...

The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski is set for season 2 of Apple TV+'s comedy Bad MonkeyDeadline reports that she has closed a deal for a series regular role opposite Vince Vaughn in the upcoming second season. Strahovski will play an attorney named Delaney in the new season. The first season of the show was based on the Carl Hiaasen novel, while season 2 will follow an original story ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

From kilts to cocktails: ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan mixes it up with ‘The Cocktail Diaries’

Andrea Tuccillo
Sep. 23, 2025
Entertainment News

ABC announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return Tuesday

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 22, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital