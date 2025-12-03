In brief: ‘Mother Mary’ official trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 3, 2025

All hail. Anne Hathaway stars in the official trailer for the upcoming A24 film Mother Mary. The movie follows the wounds that come to the surface after a pop star reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer on the eve of her comeback performance. Michaela Coel and Hunter Schafer also star in the latest film from The Green Knight director David Lowery ...

Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in a new comedy series. Variety reports that the actors will team up to lead the upcoming Disney+ comedy Mosquito. The show is described as a sardonic look at a young couple's relationship. It will follow a married couple whose secrets begin to reveal themselves as daily life chips away at their personas, according to an official synopsis ...

Angelina Jolie has found her next film role. Deadline reports that the Oscar winner has started filming the dark thriller Sunny. The movie is being directed by Eva Sørhaug, and follows a female gangster who fights to protect her sons and herself from an abusive drug kingpin ...

