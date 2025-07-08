In brief: ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ season 2 teaser trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 8, 2025

Lily Gladstone and Kenneth Branagh have joined the cast of The Thomas Crown Affair. Deadline reports that the actors have joined the project, which is being directed by and will star Michael B. Jordan. The Amazon MGM Studios film will have an exclusive theatrical release on March 5, 2027 ...

The teaser trailer for season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys has arrived. Jackie returns to Silver Falls in the short teaser trailer, which also finds her caught between brothers Cole and Alex yet again. The second season of the show arrives Aug. 28 on Netflix ...

The cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has had a little change. Cosmo Jarvis will no longer be part of the star-studded cast, Deadline reports. The Shōgun star had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. He was replaced by Logan Marshall-Green in a role that remains under wraps. The Odyssey journeys into movie theaters and IMAX screens on July 17, 2026 ...

