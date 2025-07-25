In brief: Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor star in ‘The History of Sound’ trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
July 25, 2025

Days of our Lives is going to continue for many more days of our lives. The long-running daytime drama series has been renewed for two more seasons at Peacock. The show will continue its run as one of the longest-running scripted TV shows in the world with the upcoming seasons 62 and 63 ...

Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor star as star-crossed lovers in the new trailer for The History of Sound. MUBI has released the official trailer for the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 12. The romance movie follows two young men who meet during World War I and set out to record the voices of the Americans around them ...

The official teaser for Netflix's Train Dreams has arrived. Joel Edgerton stars alongside Felicity Jones in the movie based on Denis Johnson's novella. The film follows logger and railroad worker Robert Grainier and the life he leads in the rapidly changing early 20th century America ...

