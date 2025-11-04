In brief: Pete Davidson, Ella Purnell team up for rom-com and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 4, 2025

Paul Dano is set to star in the upcoming A24 film The Chaperones. Variety reports that the actor will join the previously announced cast of Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, who acted together in the recent thriller The Long Walk. The Chaperones is set in the days after Christmas. It follows three friends who are hired to transport a troubled teen across the country ...

Thomasin McKenzie is taking on the role of Audrey Hepburn in the upcoming film Dinner with Audrey. Deadline reports Ansel Elgort will co-star alongside her as designer Count Hubert de Givenchy. The movie tells the story of the pair's 40-year friendship over the course of a magical night in Paris. The Wayfarer Studios film will be directed by Abe Sylvia from a script by Kara Holden ...

Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell are teaming up for a new rom-com. Variety reports that the actors will star in the upcoming film That Time We Met. Theater Camp co-director Nick Lieberman will helm the film from a script by Mitchell Winkie. The upcoming film follows a new couple who discover their unborn child is destined to save humanity's future. The only issue is they've had one date, and they hate each other ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rick Springfield brings his music and acting experience to Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’

Jill Lances
Nov. 4, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesEntertainment News

Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd dies, daughter Laura Dern confirms

GMA Team
Nov. 3, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital