In brief: ‘Ponies’ official trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
December 16, 2025

One Battle After Another is making its way to HBO Max. Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film makes its streaming debut on the platform on Dec. 19. It will then debut on HBO linear on Dec. 20. The film earned nine nominations at this year's Golden Globes, including best picture — musical/comedy. Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti star in the movie ...

No one's live-action film's as incredibly new as Gaston's. Deadline reports that Disney is in early development on a film centered on the Beauty and the Beast villain, Gaston. The movie will have a script by Dave Callaham.  No director is currently attached to the project ...

The official trailer for Ponies has arrived. Peacock has released the trailer for its upcoming espionage thriller series that stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson. It will premiere on the streaming service on Jan. 15 ...

