In brief: ‘Primetime’ gets theatrical release date and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
July 24, 2026

The lineup for the 2026 Venice Film Festival has been revealed. Films from directors Martin McDonagh, Florian Zeller, Danny Boyle, Werner Herzog and Lance Oppenheim are all set to open at the festival. Among them are McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine, which stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell; Zeller's Bunker, a psychological thriller starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz; Boyle's Ink, starring Guy Pearce as Rupert Murdoch; and Oppenheim's Primetime, which comes from A24 ...

Speaking of Primetime, the Robert Pattinson-starring film has also received a theatrical release date. The movie is set to debut nationwide on Sept. 25. Its plot follows Pattinson as Chris Hansen, the host of To Catch a Predator, as he made TV history with the show's premiere in 2006 ...

Audiences have been changed for good by Jon M. Chu's Wicked films. Fans may have another opportunity to witness the story of Elphaba and Glinda, as the film's official Instagram is teasing a live Wicked concert. "Everyone, we have an announcement," the post is captioned. Wicked in Concert seems to be a version of the film that includes a live orchestra, and the post teases more information will be "coming soon" ...

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