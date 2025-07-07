In brief: ‘Proud Family’ renewed for season 4 and more

Entertainment News
Jamia Pugh
July 7, 2025

Good news for fans of the Disney show The Proud Family: it recently got the green light on season 4. While The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 4 is set for a 2026 launch on Disney+, season 3 of the animated series will debut on Aug. 6. Season 3 finds Penny Proud (Kayla Pratt) and her loyal crew embarking on "international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops," according to the logline. Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker will return as Oscar Proud and Trudy Proud, Penny's parents ...

Netflix has pulled the plug on two shows that only saw one season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Residence and Pulse have been canceledBoth shows premiered in the spring and had four-week runs in Netflix's internal, worldwide top-10 rankings ...

Comedy Central is pushing back the premiere of the second season of Digman! The news follows the network's decision to move South Park's season 27 premiere from July 9 to July 23. Digman! will now also premiere on July 23, directly after South Park. Season 2 of Digman!, the animated show about a world in which archaeologists are the real celebrities, will include guest voice appearance by Kate Winslet, Fred ArmisenMark Hamill and more ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

