In brief: Rachel Brosnahan to lead ‘Presumed Innocent’ season 2 and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 11, 2025

Patrick Schwarzenegger has found his next project. The actor will join Margaret Qualley in the upcoming film Love Of Your Life, Deadline reports. The romantic drama film will be directed by Rachel Morrison for Amazon MGM Studios. This marks his first major role since the third season of The White Lotus wrapped in April ...

Rachel Brosnahan is set to be the lead of Presumed Innocent season 2. Apple TV+ made the announcement on social media on Tuesday. The upcoming season will be inspired by the debut legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray...

The Incredibles 3 has found its director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar has selected Peter Sohn, the director of Elemental and The Good Dinosaur, to helm the upcoming animated film. He takes over from Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: Rachel Brosnahan to lead ‘Presumed Innocent’ season 2 and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 11, 2025
Entertainment News

‘The Last of Us’ creators confirm season 3 focuses on Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby

Andrea Tuccillo
Jun. 11, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital