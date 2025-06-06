In brief: ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ gets release date and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 6, 2025

Are you ready or not for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come? The theatrical release for the Searchlight film is set for April 10, 2026. The news was made official on social media Thursday. Samara Weaving reprises her role in the sequel, joined by Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood ...

Paige DeSorbo is saying goodbye to Summer House. The reality TV star announced she would not be returning to the series for its upcoming 10th season in a post shared to her Instagram Story. “I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House,” DeSorbo wrote. "You’ve seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories ... But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close.” ...

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars will spill all in the upcoming reunion special set for July 1 on Hulu. The Bachelor franchise alum Nick Viall will host the reunion, which will unpack the shocking end to season 2, and reunite the entire cast to talk about all the secrets and scandals, plus a surprise announcement ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ashley Tisdale on returning to Candace for ‘Phineas and Ferb’ season 5

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 6, 2025
Entertainment News

Da’Vinchi talks Meech and Terry’s relationship in season 4 of ‘BMF’: The womb to the tomb ‘is slowly dying’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Jun. 6, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital