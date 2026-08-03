In brief: Rebecca Hall joins ‘The Secret of Secrets’ and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
August 3, 2026

Another one of Lynn Painter's books is getting the big screen adaptation. Deadline reports Beatrice Kitsos and David Iacono will star in the film adaptation of Painter's bestselling book Better Than the Movies ...

Rebecca Hall has joined the cast of The Secret of Secrets for Netflix. She will play the role of Katherine Solomon in the upcoming series adaptation of the mystery thriller novel from author Dan Brown's Robert Langdon book series. As previously reported, Morgan Spector will also star as Robert Langdon in the show ...

It seems Samara Weaving is set to join the X-Men. Deadline reports the actress is Marvel's top choice to play Emma Frost in an upcoming X-Men film. The character was most recently portrayed by January Jones in the film X-Men: First Class ...

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