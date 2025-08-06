In brief: ‘Rental Family’ trailer debuts and more

Mary Pat Thompson
August 6, 2025

Lilo & Stitch are headed to Disney+. The live-action remake of the animated Disney film will arrive on the streaming service on Sept. 3. Disney made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram. "watch #LiloAndStitch at home with your ʻohana," the caption reads ...

The official trailer for season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys has arrived. The Netflix series returns for its second season on Aug. 28. The trailer finds Jackie looking for a fresh start in Silver Falls, but instead finding out that will be easier said than done ...

Brendan Fraser stars in the trailer for the upcoming film Rental Family. The movie, which is set in Tokyo, finds an American actor struggling to find a purpose until he lands a gig playing stand-in roles for strangers. Rental Family arrives in theaters on Nov. 21 ...

