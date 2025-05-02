In brief: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 10 trailer and more

Mary Pat Thompson
May 2, 2025

The trailer for the documentary film about Sally Ride has arrived. Called Sally, the film shows how Ride became the first American female astronaut. Cristina Costantini directed the documentary, which will premiere on National Geographic on June 16 and stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu ...

Baby Reindeer, Shōgun and Ripley are among the 85th Peabody Awards winners, which were announced on Thursday. The awards ceremony recognizes the most captivating and inspiring stories released in media in a given year. The documentary Will & Harper, as well as the surrealist comedy Fantasmas, also received recognition ...

The celebrity guest judges for season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars have been revealed. The "Popular" Wicked duo of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will appear on the season, as will Colman Domingo, Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Paramount+ also released a trailer for the new season, which shows off the 18 queens competing for the win and $200,000 cash prize ...

