In brief: ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 51 premiere date and more

Mary Pat Thompson
July 30, 2025

Saturday Night Live has set its return date. The long-running NBC late-night comedy sketch series will debut its 51st season on Oct. 4. The host and musical guest for the premiere have yet to be announced ...

Mia Carragher volunteers as tribute. The actress has been cast as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: On Stage. “I’m really excited to play Katniss. I relate to her quite a lot,” Carragher said in a video shared to the stage production's official Instagram. “I think she’s very fearless, but then she’s also got that nurturing quality about her." The Hunger Games: On Stage will have its world premiere in London on Oct. 20 ...

The 20-year-old 40-year-old. The 40-Year-Old Virgin is marking the 20th anniversary of its debut with a theatrical rerelease. It is coming back to 800 movie theaters across the country Aug. 22 through Aug. 28. Judd Apatow's directorial debut will also be available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and digital for the first time on Aug. 12. Additionally, Apatow's film Trainwreck, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this summer, will release in theaters concurrently with The 40-Year-Old Virgin ...

