In brief: ‘Scarpetta’ official trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 12, 2026

Nicole Kidman's latest show has debuted its official trailer. Prime Video has released the new trailer for its crime thriller series Scarpetta. Kidman stars alongside an ensemble that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose. The new show, which is based on Patricia Cornwell's bestselling books, premieres on March 11 ...

The Scrubs reboot is coming very soon. ABC has released the trailer for the first season of its revival of the beloved comedy series. The show premieres its first two episodes on Feb. 25. This revival picks back up in the modern day and reunites the original cast of Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid ...

The official trailer for Vladimir has arrived. Netflix has shared the new trailer for the upcoming limited series starring Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall. It premieres all eight of its episodes on March 5. Vladimir follows what happens when a professor becomes fixated on her magnetic new colleague ...

