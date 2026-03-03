In brief: ‘Scary Movie 6’ gets first trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 3, 2026

The official trailer for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice has arrived. It shows off what to expect from the R-rated action comedy film about two gangsters and the woman they love as they try to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. Vince Vaughn, James Marsden and Eiza González star in the time-travel movie, which makes its world premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival 2026 on March 14, before arriving to Hulu on March 27 ...

Even more actors have joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming God of War series. Louis Cunningham will play Modi, Ben Chapple will play Magni, Evelyn Miller will play Gna and Island Austin will play Thrud in the new show. God of War is currently in production. It's based on PlayStation’s popular video game and has already received a two-season order ...

The first trailer for Scary Movie 6 has made its debut. It shows off some of the horror movies that are being satirized in the upcoming film, such as Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance. Scary Movie 6 arrives to theaters on June 12. It stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, and takes place 26 years after the core four outran a familiar masked killer ...

