In brief: ‘Scream 7’ new trailer and more

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 3, 2026

Your Friends & Neighbors has been renewed for season 3 at Apple TV ahead of the show's season 2 premiere. The second season is set to premiere on April 3. Along with the renewal announcement, the streaming service debuted a teaser trailer for season 2, which once again stars Jon Hamm as a hedge fund manager grappling with his recent divorce ...

Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine are teaming up. Variety reports the actors will star in the upcoming movie This Is Pleasure. The movie, which is based on the novella by Mary Gaitskill, will be directed by married duo Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. It follows a woman who must decide if she will stay loyal to her closest friend as accusations of misconduct unravel his career ...

A new trailer for Scream 7 has dropped ahead of the Super Bowl. The Paramount Pictures horror film arrives in theaters on Feb. 27. The studio has also just revealed that there will be opening night fan screening events on Feb. 26, which will include showings at participating IMAX theaters ...

